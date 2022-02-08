High school sports roundup for Feb. 7, 2022

Boys Basketball
Lynnwood defeated Meadowdale 51-49
Loser out, winner to Districts game
Lynnwood scorers: Keegan Williams 25, Tommy McMahon 8, Jordan Whittle 6, Jacob Moriones 4, Jace Hampson 3, Yafett Sebhatu 3, Bayley Evans 2
Meadowdale scorers: Aiden Bloomquist 16, Jeremy Kim 9, Henock Tsegay 8, Jaymon Wright 6, Evik Amy 5, Naod Alemu 3, Eben Sarka 2,
Records (league and overall): Lynnwood 1-15; Meadowdale 3-14
Lynnwood next game: Opening Round of District Playoffs at Cascade; Tuesday February 8; 7:00 p.m
Meadowdale’s season is over
Girls Basketball District Playoffs
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Monroe by forfeit
Edmonds-Woodway next game: District Tournament loser-out game at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday Feb. 9; 7 p.m.
Stanwood defeated Mountlake Terrace 66-29
Third-seeded Stanwood advanced to the 3A District 1 quarterfinals with a convincing win over sixth-seeded Mountlake Terrace. The Hawks will host Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday in an elimination game, with the winner advancing to the District quarterfinals.
Stanwood leading scorers: Tatum Brager 15, Ava Cook 12, Chloe Santeford 11
Mountlake Terrace leading scorers: Elise Colvin 10, Maile Armstrong 9
Records (league and overall): Stanwood 10-3; Mountlake Terrace 10-6
Mountlake Terrace next game: District Tournament Loser Out Game vs Edmonds-Woodway; Wednesday Feb. 9; 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Everett defeated Lynnwood 51-32
Fourth-seeded Everett defeated fifth-seeded Lynnwood to advance to the 3A District 1 quarterfinals, which begin on Saturday. Lynnwood will host an elimination game against 12th-seeded Shorecrest on Wednesday, with the winner also advancing to the District quarterfinals.
Everett leading scorers: Ella Sylvester 23, Alana Washington 9, Mae Washington 7
Lynnwood leading scorer: Kayla Lorenz 18
Records (league and overall): Everett 10-6; Lynnwood 8-7
Lynnwood next game: District Tournament Loser Out Game vs Shorecrest; Wednesday Feb. 9; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Arlington defeated Meadowdale 76-37
Top-seeded Arlington advanced to the 3A District 1 quarterfinals in a win over eighth-seeded Meadowdale. Meadowdale will host Mount Vernon on Wednesday in an elimination game and would also advance to the District quarterfinals with a win.
Arlington leading scorers: Jenna Villa 26, Keira Marsh 13, Hannah Rork 13
Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 15, Nelly Gabriel 8, Jordan Leith 4, Ava Powell 4, Sonja Amy 2, Payton Fleishman 2, Sam Medina 2
Records (league and overall): Arlington 15-2; Meadowdale 9-8
Meadowdale next game: District Tournament Loser Out Game vs Mount Vernon; Wednesday Feb. 9; 7 p.m. at Meadowdale High School
— Compiled by Steve Willits
