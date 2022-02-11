High school sports roundup for Feb. 9-10, 2022

Girls Basketball
District playoff elimination games Feb. 9
Mountlake Terrace defeated Edmonds-Woodway 59-40
Mountlake Terrace advanced to the 3A District 1 Quarterfinals with a 59-40 victory over Edmonds-Woodway in an elimination game that ended the season for the Warriors (6-14). The sixth-seeded Hawks (11-6) will face fourth-seeded Everett (10-6) at Everett High School on Friday night in a double-elimination tournament, in which four teams will ultimately advance to the State Regionals later this month.
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Maile Armstrong 12, Mya Sheffield 12, Lindsey Ho 10, Cameron Dunn 9, Elise Colvin 8, Ainslee Beach 4, Nicole Penner 4
Edmonds-Woodway scorers: Halle Waram 14, Nya Deng 10, Melanie Walsh 7, Ella Wallace 5, Jade Fajarillo 4
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 11-6; Edmonds-Woodway 6-14
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Everett; Friday Feb. 11; 7 p.m.
Edmonds-Woodway’s season is over
Meadowdale defeated Mount Vernon 63-52
Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 23, Ava Powell 11, Jordan Leith 10, Sam Medina 8, Kaiya Dotter 4, Jenaly Gabriel 4, McKenna Kuecker 3
Mount Vernon scorers: Malia Garcia 17, Ella Burton 13, Tenaya Taylor 12, Elizabeth Miller 3, Lila Faber 2, Clarissa Oord 2
Records (league and overall): Meadowdale 10-8; Mount Vernon 12-11
Meadowdale next game: at Snohomish; Friday Feb. 11; 7 p.m.
Lynnwood defeated Shorecrest 58-38
The Lynnwood Royals outscored Shorecrest 31-13 in the first half on their way to a 58-38 victory in the District 1 tournament elimination game. The fifth-seeded Royals (9-7) move on to District quarterfinal — a double-elimination tournament — where they will face the third-seeded Stanwood Spartans at Stanwood High School on Friday night at 7 p.m. Shorecrest’s season ended with an overall record of 7-10.
Lynnwood scorers: Aniya Hooker 14, Dina Yonas 14, Kayla Lorenz 10, Mataya Canda 8, Eve Perira 6, Nyree Johnson 4, Kenzie Martin 2
Shorecrest scorers: Jocelyn Shea 12, Romy Nevens 9, Jordan Tikalsky 8, Galila Abeye 3, Jocelyn Wirch 3, Naima Preudhomme 2, Lexi Paule 1
Records: Lynnwood 9-7; Shorecrest 7-10
Lynnwood next game: at Stanwood; Friday Feb. 11; 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School
Boys Basketball
District playoffs elimination game Feb. 10
Shorecrest defeated Edmonds-Woodway 73-27
No details reported
Edmonds-Woodway’s season came to an end as Shorecrest advanced to the 3A District 1 Quarterfinals with the victory.
Records: Shorecrest 18-3; Edmonds-Woodway 9-11
Edmonds-Woodway’s season is over
— Compiled by Steve Willits
