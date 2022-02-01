High school sports roundup for Jan. 31, 2022

Boys Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Shorewood 62-49
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Zaveon Jones 16, Jeffrey Anyimah 13, Jaxon Dubiel 11, Chris Meegan 8, Don Brown 6, Adison Mattix 5, Vito Mkrtychan 3
Shorewood scorers: Rahmatullah Salim 26, Jaden Messer 8, Logan Anderson 7, Ethan Farley 4, Pityas Isayas 2, Canon Sanders 2
Records (league and overall): Mountlake Terrace 8-2, 11-2; Shorewood 4-8, 4-11
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Wednesday Feb. 2; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Archbishop Murphy 60-58
Edmonds-Woodway leading scorers: Jacob Gabler 16, Adonai Daniel 14, Owen Perenchio 10
Archbishop Murphy leading scorers: Ben Snider 17, Luke Blachly 14, Cade Galbraith 9
Records (league and overall): Edmonds-Woodway 7-5, 8-8; Archbishop Murphy 5-6, 6-9
Edmonds-Woodway next game: vs Marysville Pilchuck; Wednesday Feb. 2; 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Cedarcrest defeated Meadowdale 59-50
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Cedarcrest 3-8, 5-9; Meadowdale 1-8, 1-12
Meadowdale next game: at Marysville Getchell; Wednesday Feb. 2; 7:15 p.m.
Shorecrest defeated Lynnwood 75-41
No details reported
Records (league and overall): Shorecrest 11-2, 16-2; Lynnwood 0-11, 0-13
Lynnwood next game: at Mountlake Terrace; Wednesday Feb. 2; 7:15 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
