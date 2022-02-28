In-person ticket sales close Wednesday for March 5 Edmonds International Women’s Day event

In-person ticket sales close on Wednesday, March 2 for the 4th annual Edmonds International Women’s Day, set for the afternoon of Saturday, March 5, at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

The event will held both in person and virtual, and will feature two panels:

Women judges in Snohomish County

Honorable Anna Alexander, Snohomish County Superior Court

Honorable Cassandra Lopez-Shaw, Snohomish County Superior Court

Honorable Whitney Rivera, Edmonds Municipal Court

Women in leadership at the Edmonds Police Department

Michelle Bennett, Chief of Police

Julie Govantes, Detective, Financial Crimes

Tabatha Shoemake, Community Engagement Officer

There will also be two keynote conversations:

Tracy Taylor, traffic anchor at KIRO 7 (Women in Media)

Melissa Sassi, Chief Penguin at IBM Z (Women in Tech/Overcoming International Obstacles)

Edmonds resident Alicia Crank founded Edmonds International Women’s Day in 2019. The event’s current sponsor/partners are Cline Jewelers, Crank’d Up Consulting,DME CPA Group, Michelle M. Osborne, J.D. &Associates, Girls on the Run of Snohomish County, Rogue Boutique, Morgan & Moss, Workhorse HQ, National Organization for Women – Seattle Chapter, KDMC, KIRO 7, EPIC Group Writers, At Work! and Harvey Homes. Anyone interested in sponsoring can view the sponsorship packet here.

Those interested in attending or would like to learn more about the event can visit www.aliciainedmonds.com for more information.

International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and politicalachievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. International Women’s Day (IWD) has occurred for well over a century, with the first IWD gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. Prior to this the Socialist Party of America, United Kingdom’s Suffragists and Suffragettes, and further groups campaigned for women’s equality.