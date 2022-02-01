Just in time for the Super Bowl: Welcome to new advertiser Port of Subs in Mountlake Terrace

55 mins ago 24

We’d like to introduce one of our newest advertisers, Port of Subs, located at 64th Avenue West and 220th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace.

Port of Subs is known for its sliced-fresh sub sandwiches, salads and wraps. Owner Harry Singh invites you to stop in and taste the sliced-fresh difference!