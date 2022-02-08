Local diving instructors brave cold for certification

Top photo: Diving instructors Sage Haynes and Dennis Ball hold up the flag of Argonaut Diving of Edmonds on a frozen Gull Lake in California. (Photos courtesy of Argonaut Diving.)

Bottom photo: The two instructors were attending scuba diving altitude certification last weekend at 7,600 feet at Gull Lake, which — at just over 60 acres — is located in the High Sierras (part of the June Lake loop of four lakes). The water temperature was 40 degrees, just slightly colder than Edmonds waters, but under a foot of ice that had to be cut through with a chainsaw.