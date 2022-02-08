Mountlake Terrace HS STEM program application deadline for 2022-23 extended to Feb. 28

The application deadline for the 2022-2023 Mountlake Terrace High School STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Magnet Program has been extended to Feb. 28.

Here are the steps for applying:

1. Complete registration application for STEM Program. You can find the STEM program application here.

2. Read the addendum and complete, if applicable.

3. Confirmation welcome letter arrives.

4. If applying through an outside service or private school, you need to enroll online or get a paper enrollment forms from MTHS Registar.

5. Once enrollment forms are completed, have your student go to the Registration/Course catalog and fill out Class of 2026 Course Request for STEM 8th graders. Here is the 2022-2023 Course catalog. The Course Request link will be live March 1-15, 2022.

6. Scroll down and click on the Course Request Form for STEM 8th Graders (Class of 2026) and complete this form for 2022-2023 Class Course Request. The Course Request link will be live March 1-15, 2022.

MTHS STEM Program Addendum

After completing the online MTHS STEM Program application, there may be additional steps to be completed. Read the addendum here and note that the instructions vary according to where the student is coming from. If you are in the Mountlake Terrace footprint, this doesn’t apply to your student.

Once you complete the STEM Program application, you will receive a confirmation welcome email that you have applied.

The MTHS STEM Coordinator will email a link for class registration for fall 2022-2023 class request on March 1. You must select the STEM option during that online class selection.

If you have any further questions, contact MTHS STEM Coordinator Debra Davenport at 425-275-6433 or her email davenportd@edmonds.webnet.edu.