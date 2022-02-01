Operator of Climate Pledge Arena chosen to oversee Lynnwood Convention Center operations

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District announced Tuesday is has selected Oak View Group Facilities LLC, builder and operator of Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, as the new operator of the Lynnwood Convention Center.

The selection of Oak View Facilities Group (OVG) follows a request for proposals process that began in June 2021. OVG’s contract began Feb. 1, 2022.

“We are excited to deliver a series of unprecedented services, support, and results in Lynnwood” said Peter Luukko, chairman, Oak View Group Facilities. “With the support of our content partners, industry resources, and team at the nearby Climate Pledge Arena, we look forward to working closely with the Public Facilities District in seeking new opportunities to fill the convention center.”

According to a Lynnwood Public Facilities District (LPDF) press release, Oak View Group Facilities is experiencing a 587% growth since 2018, and recently opened the Seattle Kraken’s Climate Pledge Arena. OVG recently acquired Spectra, described as one of the industry’s leading venue management and hospitality providers. The new combined organization “will serve current and future clients with a complete array of venue and hospitality services, including powerful booking advocacy; innovative, customized food and beverage experiences; award-winning sales and marketing support; cutting-edge public health and public safety solutions; unmatched leadership in sustainable, green operations; and analytic insights that will enable smarter and faster operational decisions,” the press release said.

In conjunction, LPFD and consultant Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) developed a new roadmap and acommunity-based approach to defining success, with measurements that include environmental stewardship, a commitment to local business and increased inclusive support for everyone in the community.

“We believe the time is now to broaden the view of success” said LPFD Eexcutive Director Janet Pope. “The convention center is an asset that drives economic impact and enriches the lives of our citizens. We are excited about working with Oak View Group Facilities and JLL in pursuit of these new lofty goals.”

The public is invited to meet OVG representatives at the unveiling of the new “I Love Lynnwood” sculpture in front of the Lynnwood Convention Center at 11 a.m. Feb. 14. Attendees will hear from Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell and artist BK Choi. More information can be found at www.Ilovelynnwood.com.

More details regarding OVG and the LPFD’s plans for the future of the property surrounding the convention center will be released soon, the news release said.