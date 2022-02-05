Poet’s Corner: Checking In, Turnings

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Checking In

”Oh, Punkin, how about if we just leave it there for now, take it again

tomorrow norming . . . or not . . .”

As you can tell, Max is much better at peacemaking than his

brother Daryl,

husband of Janice. Who knows

what brought that duo together,

what force implanted the magnets that keep them

from falling terminally out. And why

does that make me think of gravity and how, all

because of it, this thing called “information loss”, that devil,

is rampant out there in space,

losing stuff we’ve been counting on

all this time,

like with the two mates trying, who knows how, to stay

one.

It’s a wonder there is anything

left to say to each other after those cosmic forces have had their way with us. Even

worse, I just heard that the moon keeps retreating from Earth by

one inch a year. The moon, I’m saying.

I myself have been betting my whole life on the moon, haven’t you?

Irene Myers

~ ~ ~ ~

Turnings

A prevailing script ends an old friend’s life.

Andrea Bocelli and Malena Ernman sing Con te Partiro —

I drop into a Mediterranean of currents, claw to get my stroke

in the prevailing swells.

Between layers of

coffee house chatter

minutiae of the 9-to-5

cleaning up after the deluge

an ancient aching pokes through, insisting

that what we know from all of time and breath

counts less than our simple kindness, our

generosity made plain, our

two-way love in this one-act life,

counts less than what our

wild heart craves with

all its heart,

its wildest-dreaming heart.

There was earlier,

when I first knew in my bones

that time would not be waiting.

There is now,

when time turns and looks me straight in the deep eye, through

the pummeling wave—

truly no

no more waiting.

Irene Myers

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

Irene Myers is a life-and-career/retirement coach by vocation, a fiddler of traditional Nordic music by avocation, and a poet by gravitation. Long-time resident of Seattle, now 6 years in beautiful Edmonds. In her writing, published and unpublished, she is steadily intrigued by what is yet to be named.