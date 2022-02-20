Poet’s Corner: Swimming a Mountain Lake, Wave Jumping, Big Sky

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.

Swimming a Mountain Lake

Pick the hottest day of summer

and climb into the mountains

as high as your pounding heart allows.

When you arrive at the lake

even the sight of the liquid jade will begin

to quench some longing inside.

The snow-fed waters are so clear trout waggle languidly.

Don’t be fooled– they’ll dart toward shadow if you wave a hand.

All along the shore bumblebees and deerflies patrol

in buzzes & discordant hums amplified by the mountain cirque.

Look around. It’s okay– no one else is here.

The nearby mines never panned out.

They were abandoned a century ago.

Strip down to nothing.

Let the rippling distortions of the water

protect your modesty.

Now trout swirl around your legs

in a downward vortex.

The cold stings for a moment

then a kind of stupid numbness

creeps into your fingers and toes.

Your crawl stroke looks a little drunk

to the hikers who’ve just arrived.

Take care–it’s easy to swim too deep.

The old miners used to after days in darkness.

They bathed in a cold, white heat.

The silver they sought the sun refined in them.

Panicked voices on the shore abstract

as you sink beyond the reach

of any outstretched arm or branch

Your face, the rangers will say,

when the divers bring you to the surface,

appears content with the notion

the self is an illusion.

James Backstrom

Wave Jumping

In the moonlessness at water’s edge

the fire and phosphorescence

of sea and star meld into a shimmering taffeta.

In the morning we will be crowding

along the surf, the foam tickling our toes.

Then the world will pull away.

Let’s see if we can’t skip the tsunami

when it thunders above us like a crowning cliff.

You think I believe in the impossible

with a gargoyle on my shoulder

and a nose ring through a seven-eyed lamb

who refuses to bleat.

Imagine Bernoulli and me sailing

on the rising whirlwind

and the hissing vortex

of the crashing waves

Our jackets pull like bat wings

as we slide up a trillion

molecules of heavy air.

Really, if you pull each moment

like taffy you can string a lyre to sing the harmonies

of every heavenly sphere

or lash a rope ladder as long as forever

to climb down again when this is all over.

Terror plays with framespeed lingering the pain.

Let’s run it in real time and skip the tsunami.

James Backstrom

~ ~ ~ ~

Big Sky

Magic and medicine converge

somewhere beyond the Bitterroot Range

like the confluence of two rivers– one muddy, the other green.

In the pristine darkness stars fall

one after another only to land just beyond the horizon.

Let’s walk hand in hand across the strewn field

among the prickly pears and the black-eyed Susans

where the air is pure as spring water

and the medicine wheel turns

so slowly it’s imperceptible to people trapped in time the way we are.

We’ll find what’s fallen, what sparked in an arc

lies on the ground dark, dense with a rind of fired night

veined by its trajectory to this very place.

All the wishes we ever cast evaporated

as it cooled to common chondrite.

Somewhere growing up in Minnesota

another wheel turned in a prairie wind

out of round and out of prayer

and a cancer slipped shyly into your body.

You take the drive back home from the coast

in smaller chunks now.

We used to drive day and night and day again,

stopping only for gas.

All the fog of the lowlands has lifted–

the fog of anesthesia and chemo.

Here under the lucid sky

you talk of remission cautiously.

I want a pilgrimage to the miraculous

to call down the eagles and lift up the raven pleas

deep from beyond our understanding.

From the Kuiper distances

a rock began a journey

to the rock we live on.

Life and love,

twin happy mistakes

where briefly we nested

in a gnarled pine,

rooted deep enough to drink

from an artesian well,

so our fragmentary descendants,

generations from now,

might trace back their life to us.

Fires only seed the future.

James Backstrom

~ ~ ~ ~ ~