Prep boys and girls basketball: Hawks, Mavs will see District playoff action Saturday

In a basketball season that has included COVID-19 testing, canceled or postponed games and as an expanded postseason field winds down, three Edmonds School District prep basketball teams are still standing and in the hunt for one of 12 coveted 3A spots at the season-ending Hardwood Classic, the state basketball championships held the first week of March in Tacoma.

The 2021-22 boys’ and girls’ teams from Mountlake Terrace and the girls’ squad from Meadowdale will all play pivotal games this Saturday, Feb. 19, to close out their runs in the 3A District 1 Boys and Girls Basketball Tournaments and, with victories, will move one step closer to possible trips to the Tacoma Dome.

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks and Lady Hawks, in addition to the Meadowdale Lady Mavericks, will face their final district tourney opponents Saturday at Everett Community College. The Terrace girls will take on the Snohomish Lady Panthers at approximately 12:45 p.m. in a tourney elimination clash. The Lady Mavs will also play a tourney loser-out game against the Everett Lady Seagulls; tip-off is slated for approximately 4:15 p.m.

The Mountlake Terrace boys squad, undefeated in tourney play, will play for the boys’ tournament title at approximately 6 p.m. against the Ferndale Golden Eagles.

Win or lose on Saturday, the Terrace boys are guaranteed a spot in the regional round of the WIAA 3A Boys Basketball Championship tournament to be played Feb. 25 and 26. But a win would certainly earn the Hawks a higher seed for the regional games.

For the Lady Hawks and the Lady Mavs, playing in the regionals next week will only come if they are victorious in their district tournament finales on Saturday.

To view the entire 3A District 1 Boys Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/m2/tourn.php?act=vt&tid=3485.

To view the entire 3A District 1 Girls Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/m2/tourn.php?act=vt&tid=3484.

2022 3A District 1 Basketball Tournaments final day (Edmonds School District teams); Saturday, Feb. 19; at Everett Community College

Mountlake Terrace Hawks vs. Snohomish Panthers; 12:45 p.m.; in a District 1 Girls Basketball Tournament elimination game (winner to regional round of WIAA 3A state girls’ basketball championships)

Mountlake Terrace Hawks

— Coach: Nick Starks; third season

— Overall 2021-2022 record: 12-7

— No. 6-seed in 3A District 1 tournament with a 2-2 record in tournament play:

Lost to No. 3 seed Stanwood 66-29 on Feb. 7

Defeated No. 11 seed Edmonds-Woodway 59-40 on Feb. 9

Lost to No. 4 seed Everett 66-37 on Feb. 11

Defeated No. 7 seed Ferndale 38-34 on Feb. 15

— Players to watch: senior Lindsey Ho, junior Elise Colvin

Snohomish Panthers

— Coach: Ken Roberts; 22nd season

— Overall 2021-2022 record: 14-3

— No. 2 seed in 3A District 1 tournament with a 2-1 record in tournament play:

Defeated No. 7 seed Ferndale 2-0 on Feb. 7 (forfeit)

Defeated No. 8 seed Meadowdale 69-55 on Feb. 11

Lost to No. 3 seed Stanwood 54-46 on Feb. 15

— Players to watch: senior Ella Gallatin, senior Cheyenne Rodgers

Meadowdale Mavericks vs. Everett Seagulls; 4:15 p.m; in a District 1 Girls Basketball Tournament elimination game (winner to regional round of WIAA 3A state girls’ basketball championships)

Meadowdale Mavericks

— Coach Arie Mahler; third season

— Overall 2021-2022 record: 11-9

— No. 8 seed in 3A District 1 tournament with a 2-2 record in tournament play:

Lost to No. 1 seed Arlington 76-37 on Feb. 7

Defeated No. 9 seed Mount Vernon 63-52 on Feb. 9

Lost to No. 2 seed Snohomish 69-55 on Feb. 11

Defeated No. 5 seed Lynnwood 60-42 on Feb. 15

Players to watch: junior Jordan Leith, sophomore Gia Powell

Everett Seagulls

— Coach Darrell McNeal; first season

— Overall 2021-2022 record: 11-7

— No. 4 seed in 3A District 1 tournament with a 2-1 record in tournament play:

Defeated No. 5 seed Lynnwood 51-32 on Feb. 7

Defeated No. 6 seed Mountlake Terrace 66-37 on Feb. 11

Lost to No. 1 seed Arlington 59-51 on Feb. 15

— Players to watch: senior Ella Sylvester, sophomore Mae Washington

Mountlake Terrace Hawks vs. Ferndale Golden Eagles; 6 p.m.; in the District 1 Boys Basketball Tournament championship game (both to regional round of WIAA 3A state boys’ basketball tournament)

Mountlake Terrace Hawks

— Coach Nalin Sood; 21st season

— Overall 2021-2022 record: 16-2

— No. 4 seed in 3A District 1 tournament with a 3-0 record in tournament play:

Defeated No. 5 seed Mount Vernon 61-55 on Feb. 8

Defeated No. 6 seed Everett 71-55 on Feb. 12

Defeated No. 1 seed Arlington 51-46 on Feb. 16

— Players to watch: senior Jeffrey Anyimah, sophomore Zaveon Jones

Ferndale Golden Eagles

— Coach Jason Owens; 7th season

— Overall 2021-2022 record: 11-10

— No. 7 seed in 3A District 1 tournament with a 3-0 record in tournament play:

Defeated No. 2 seed Shorecrest 72-63 on Feb. 8

Defeated No. 9 seed Cascade 73-51 on Feb. 12

Defeated No. 3 seed Stanwood 72-65 on Feb. 16

— Players to watch: senior Jazen Guillory, senior Mark Schlichting

— By Doug Petrowski