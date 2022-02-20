Prep boys wrestling: E-W’s Rapelje wins championship, other district high school wrestlers place at state Mat Classic

Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Alex Rapelje won a 3A state championship at 152 lbs and wrestlers from Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace placed at the Mat Classic XXXIII state wrestling tournament held at the Tacoma Dome Feb. 18-19.

Rapelje won his second state title in a hard-fought 4-1 decision over Jonathan Mason from Mead in the finals. Mason spent much of the match blocking and defending against Rapelje’s takedown attempts. “They scouted me well and had a good game plan,” Rapelje said. “So I adjusted my game a little and got the points I needed,” he added.

Reflecting on finishing the season 34-1 and closing out his high school career winning his second title, a smiling Rapelje said, “I feel great! I am happy I didn’t let up and finished out strong.”

Other area wrestlers placing in state were George Quintans, Edmonds-Woodway, sixth at 138 lbs; Alec Rust, Edmonds-Woodway, fourth at 170; Nathaniel Wilder, Lynnwood, fifth at 145; Saul Hernandez, Meadowdale, fourth at 182, and Seraphim Treperinas, Mountlake Terrace, sixth at 113.

— By Mike Cooper