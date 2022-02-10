Prep girls basketball: Mavs beat Bulldogs to stay alive in District playoffs

After an opening-round loss to No. 1 seed Arlington on Monday, the eighth-seeded Meadowdale girls basketball team was back in action Wednesday night in The Stable at Meadowdale High School against the No. 9 seed Mount Vernon Bulldogs in a loser out, winner-advances District 1 playoff contest.

The game was close for three quarters. Mount Vernon had a one-point lead after one. Meadowdale lead at the half by five, and then by just one after three.

In the fourth quarter, the Mavs rode the hot hand of guards Gia Powell and Jordan Leith to take control of the game and put the Bulldogs away, 63-52.

Powell scored 10 of her game-high 23 in the fourth, while Leith had a 3-pointer and went 4 for 5 from the free throw line late.

Sophomore guard Malia Garcia led Mount Vernon with 17.

Mount Vernon record falls to 12-11 overall, and their 2021-2022 season ends.

Meadowdale improves to 10-8 overall and advances to the next round of the bracket, where they will travel to Snohomish High School to take on the Panthers Friday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Mount Vernon @ Meadowdale, Feb. 9, 2022

Mount Vernon 14 13 13 12 — 52

Meadowdale 13 19 09 22 — 63

Mount Vernon individual scoring: Malia Garcia 17, Ella Burton 13, Tenaya Taylor 12, Elizabeth Miller 3, Clarissa Oord 3, Lila Faber 2, Maliyah Johnson 2, Leia Moreno 0

Meadowdale individual scoring: Gia Powell 23, Ava Powell 11, Jordan Leith 10, Samantha Medina 8, Jenaly Gabriel 4, Kaiya Dotter 4, McKenna Kuecker 3, Sonja Amy 0, Payton Fleishman 0

Records: Mount Vernon 12-11 overall; Their season is finished

Meadowdale 10-8 overall; Their next game is Friday, Feb. 11, at Snohomish High School against the Snohomish Panthers. The game tips off at 7 p.m.

— Story and photos by Scott Williams