Raised-bed vegetable gardening topic of Feb. 28 Floretum Meeting  

Remember this from last February? Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor this week’s cold snap can deter Edmonds gardeners. They are already outside preparing their veggie beds and pruning roses. In that spirit, Edmonds Floretum Garden Club presents its February meeting on raised-bed vegetable gardening Monday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. via Zoom. Visitors are welcome.

Master Gardener Mark Hawley will talk about raised beds, construction, soil, plant selection, nutrition, maintenance and integrated pest management.

Hawley experiments at home with different gardening methods. He has a huge hugelkultur garden, one where he mounds up leaves, branches, logs, grass clippings, straw and other compostable materials, lays soil on top, and plants veggies in the soil. As the mound decomposes, it aerates the plant, releases nutrients, and retains moisture. He also works with raised rows, raised beds, veggies in pots, and passive system hydroponics.

Hawley grew up in Port Townsend in an extended family of subsistence gardeners, ranchers, hunters and fishers. In his other life, he has a doctorate in clinical psychology and is a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary’s Edmonds Flotilla.

For the Zoom link, email edmondsfloretum@hotmail.com. Floretum is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. To celebrate, club members have planted 6,000 daffodils around Edmonds, and they are just starting to bloom now. The club website and a map to the daffodils are here.