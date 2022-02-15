Registration open for Edmonds Boys and Girls Club spring sports

The Edmonds Boys and Girls Club is now taking registration for the following spring sports: flag football, volleyball and soccer.

Registration is open through Feb. 25 and practices start week of March 14. Most ages receive two practices a week. For all sports, the seven-game season starts April 9 and ends June 11.

Here are details:

Flag Football

Cost: 3-4 year olds • $100 (clinic & scrimmage only)

5 & 6 year olds • $130 | All other ages (age 7 – 12th grade) • $150

Gear: All players will receive a reversible jersey provided by the NFL.All players must wear mouth guards for every game and practice. Athletic attire and rubber cleats are recommended.

Format: Teams are co-ed and are combined as follows: 3-4 year olds, 5-6 year olds , 7-8 year olds, 9-10 year olds, 11- 12 year olds and 13-14 year olds. There is a high school league as well. Coaches will contact players once rosters are formed.

Download registration form here

Soccer

Cost: 3-4 year old (clinic/scrimmage only) $100 • Grades K, 1st & 2nd (4×4) $130 • Grades 3rd & 4th, 5th & 6th (7×7) $150

Gear: Athletic attire, soccer cleats and shinguards recommended

Format: Teams are co-ed and are separated as follows: 3 & 4 year olds, kindergarten, 1st & 2nd, 3rd & 4th, and 5th & 6th. New rules following U.S. Soccer guidelines.

Download registration form here

Volleyball

Cost: Grades 1-2 (clinic/scrimmage only) $100 • Grades 3 – 12 $150

Gear: Athletic attire, elbow and knee pads recommended.

Format: Teams are co-ed and are separated by grade as follows: 1st & 2nd, 3rd & 4th, 5th & 6th, 7th & 8th, 9th – 12th. Coaches will contact players once rosters are formed.

Download registration form here

Volunteer coaches are needed for all sports. If you are interested, contact Healthy Habits Director Evan Towle at etowle@bgcsc.org.

You can learn more here.