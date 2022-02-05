Reminder: Ballots due Feb. 8 for Edmonds School District levy

A reminder that the deadline is Tuesday, Feb. 8 to return your ballot for the Edmonds School District levy now before voters.

According to district staff, the proposed levy aims to bridge the gap and cover costs for staff and programs at all schools that are not fully funded by state or federal dollars. Superintendent Gustavo Balderas said the levy is the second-largest revenue source for the district and makes up about 15% of the budgeted general fund. If approved, it would renew funding for four years, through 2026. The measure would renew the expiring levy of $1.49 per $1,000 of assessed property value that voters approved in 2018.

The replacement levy requires a simple majority for passage.

Most ballot drop boxes will be open to receive voted ballots. Check the list to make sure the box you plan to use is open. Drop box locations can be found at www.snoco.org/elections, as well as printed in the local voters’ pamphlet.

Additionally, voters can return their ballots by mail through the U.S. Postal Service. Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Feb. 8. Check the last collection time on the box if mailing on Election Day.

Voters can also vote in person until 8 p.m. on Election Night, Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the Auditor’s office or at an accessible voting site during specific hours.

Snohomish County Elections has accessible voting equipment for voters with disabilities and offers last-minute voter registration and ballot issuance at the following sites during the hours listed:

Location Dates and Hours of Operation Alderwood Water and Wastewater District

3626 156th St SW

Lynnwood, WA 98087Wyndham Garden Hotel

16710 Smokey Point Blvd

Arlington, WA 98223 Monday, Feb. 7 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8 – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Snohomish County Auditor’s Office

1st Floor Admin W

3000 Rockefeller Ave

Everett, WA 98201 Monday through Friday – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 8 – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters who need in-person service will be required to maintain social distance and wear face coverings in compliance with federal, state, and local guidelines. Voters are encouraged to utilize online resources at www.votewa.gov and www.snoco.org/elections.

If you did not receive the local voters’ pamphlet, a PDF version is available at www.snoco.org/elections under Current Election, See What’s on the Ballot. An online guide specific to your ballot can be found by logging into your voter portal at www.votewa.gov.