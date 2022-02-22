Retired diplomat to speak at Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club March 1

The Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers invites the public attend its Tuesday, March 1 morning meeting, which will feature a presentation by Edmonds resident and retired diplomat Bob Fretz.
The Daybreakers gather at 7;30 a.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center in the Rotary Room, second floor, with the program beginning at 8 a.m. A continental breakfast is available for $ 5. RSVP to 247EventsNW@gmail.com so the club can plan meal counts.
Frets was a diplomat for 30 years, lived in 11 countries, speaks six languages, and visited 157 countries and all 50 states. He has met five presidents, had a beer on his front step with Alice Cooper, went to a picnic with Maria von Trapp, loaned Orlando Bloom $20 (he paid it back), spent a night in jail with someone who came in second in a U.S. presidential election, welcomed Castro’s daughter to America, lived through two civil wars, got shot at by a drunken child soldier (he missed), slept in the same bedroom as the Obamas (20 years apart), and was invited to Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Royal Enclosure on Ladies’ Day at the Ascot races (hats!) with the entire royal family.
Retiring to Edmonds in 2005, Frets got his teaching certificate at Seattle Pacific University, taught high school social studies at King’s for 11 years, and now substitutes in the Edmonds School District.
The Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers requests that all Rotarians, visitors and guests attending in-person meetings be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, including boosted when eligible.
