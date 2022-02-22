Rotary Club of Lynnwood offering scholarships to high school seniors in Edmonds School District

The Rotary Club of Lynnwood is providing scholarships to Edmonds School District area seniors who plan to attend a four-year college or university, a two-year college or a vocational program.
All students who attend a high school in the Edmonds School District are eligible to apply. Also included in this group are those who have received a Rotary Club of Lynnwood scholarship in the past.
The Rotary Club of Lynnwood dedicates its resources to service in the community and supporting our youth is a high priority. Last year our club awarded $57,000 in scholarships to high school seniors.
For more information regarding these scholarships please go to the Rotary Club of Lynnwood website at rotarycluboflynnwood.com/scholarships-and-grants.
Scholarship awards will be presented to the recipients at a Rotary Luncheon meeting in May.
