Save the date: 32nd District legislators hosting virtual town hall meting Feb. 16

State Sen. Jesse Salomon and Reps. Lauren Davis and Cindy Ryu are hosting a virtual town hall meeting for their 32nd District constituents at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.

You can watch the meeting live on this Facebook page or at youtube.com/c/WAHouseDems, twitter.com/WaSenDemocrats, orTwitter.com/WaHouseDems. The three will discuss legislation before the 2022 legislative session and field questions and concerns from constituents.

The 32nd District represents portions of Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Woodway.

You can submit a question in advance by clicking here. The 60-minute meeting will begin promptly at 6 p.m.