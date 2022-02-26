Save the date: Edmonds Arts Festival will open registration for student artist exhibit April 27

Attending elementary and secondary school artists: The Edmonds Arts Festival will open registration for its Student Art Exhibit April 27. Registration closes at 5 p.m. Monday, May 6.
Artwork may have been made during the year at home or at school. Full registration instructions may be found at Edmondsartsfestival.com/apply.
Students must be in grades K-12 and one of the following must apply:
- be currently enrolled in the Edmonds School District
- be currently enrolled in a private school within the district boundaries
- home-schooled or a resident within the Edmonds School District boundaries
The Edmonds Arts Festival will take place from June 17-19, Father’s Day weekend. The event will be at the Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., in downtown Edmonds. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.