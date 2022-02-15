Save the date: Edmonds College president to speak at Edmonds Chamber meeting Feb. 23

Edmonds College President Dr. Amit Singh will provide an update on the work of the college during a virtual Edmonds Chamber luncheon meeting Wednesday, Feb. 23.
The meeting will run from 12:30-1:15 p.m. and is free to attend. Register here.
Also speaking will be Danielle Carnes, Edmonds College vice president of innovation and strategic partnerships.
