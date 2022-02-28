Save the date: Mammogram van at Edmonds Waterfront Center March 14

The Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Mammogram Van will be at the Edmonds Waterfront Center on Monday, March 14. The appointment takes 15 minutes and no referral is needed for an annual screening mammogram. A nurse navigator will be on hand to answer your breast health questions.

Who is eligible for a screening mammogram?

• Women age 40 and over

• Women who have not had a mammogram in the past year

• Women who are symptom free of any breast issue

Call 206-606-7800 to schedule your March 14 mammogram. Or visit www.seattlecca.org/mammography for more information.

Most insurance plans provide for an annual mammogram. Prior to your appointment, contact your medical insurance provider to verify your eligibility. Funding is available to provide exams for women without insurance. Inquire about a “Sponsored Mammogram” when scheduling your appointment.