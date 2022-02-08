Scene from Edmonds: Ships passing by 4 hours ago 51 The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz cruising past Edmonds Feb. 7. A Navy vessel that appeared to be checking out smoke near Whidbey Island Feb. 7. A NOAA vessel cruising near Edmonds Jan. 30. Photographer Julia Wiese captured these photos of government and military ships near Edmonds in the past week.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.