Scene: House finch

Dave Govan took this photo of a male House Finch on the Edmonds/Lynnwood border. “In Native American traditions, finches are often associated with celebration and joy,” Govan notes. “They are regarded as omens of good things to come. Let’s all hope that is true.”
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.