Scene: Hummingbird shows his colors Posted: February 19, 2022 16 Photographer Dave Govan, who lives on the Edmonds/Lynnwood border, shared a photo of this male Anna’s Hummingbird in his backyard Friday. “The colors get more spectacular as spring approaches,” Govan notes.
