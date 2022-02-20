Scene in Edmonds: Cloud drama Posted: February 20, 2022 13 Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe Photo by Lee Lageschulte Photo by Lee Lageschulte Dramatic clouds took center stage on the Edmonds waterfront Sunday afternoon.
