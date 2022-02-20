Scene in Edmonds: Curbside blooms Posted: February 20, 2022 15 Signs of spring can be found everywhere — even curbside at the Perrinville Post Office. (Photo by Sam Spencer)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.