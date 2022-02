Taking a walk along the waterfront Friday, photographer Chris Walton noticed the City of Edmonds has installed many new benches near the ferry terminal, and replaced some that were worn. “Great job for those many folks who love to relax and enjoy the views in our town,” he said.

