Scene in Edmonds: Icy morning

With a temperature of 28 degrees, there were very few people out on the Edmonds waterfront Thursday morning near Olympic Beach, photographer Julia Wiese noted. Remnants of a light dusting of snow left its mark on sculptures and the boardwalk, she added.
