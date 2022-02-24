Scene in Edmonds: Lions get into gardening

In 1995, Edmonds’ Perrinville Post Office approved a corner garden bed space for the Edmonds Lions Club to maintain. According to club members, shortly after that, Girl Scouts asked if they could maintain that corner for a garden badge. Now, the Edmonds Lions Club is going to continue taking care of the area, complete with a sign and daffodils, which were planted last year. The club invites you to “swing by and take a look.”
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.