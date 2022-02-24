Scene in Edmonds: Lions get into gardening

In 1995, Edmonds’ Perrinville Post Office approved a corner garden bed space for the Edmonds Lions Club to maintain. According to club members, shortly after that, Girl Scouts asked if they could maintain that corner for a garden badge. Now, the Edmonds Lions Club is going to continue taking care of the area, complete with a sign and daffodils, which were planted last year. The club invites you to “swing by and take a look.”