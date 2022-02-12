Scene in Edmonds: Love from the Doodle twins 5 hours ago 29 Sienne and Lucy, the Goldendoodle twins, are at it again — this time wishing everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.
Notify me of followup comments via email. You can also subscribe without commenting.