Scene in Edmonds: Marina fog

Peggy Sease says her recent photo of the Edmonds Marina reminds her of this poem:
The fog comes
on little cat feet.
It sits looking
over harbor and city
on silent haunches
and then moves on.
— Carl Sandburg
