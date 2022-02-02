Scene in Edmonds: Ready to roll

Photographer Julia Wiese was finishing her walk on the Edmonds waterfront Tuesday when she noticed this three wheeler, called an FUV Arcimoto. It’s more similar to a motorcycle than a car because it uses a throttle on the handlebars to accelerate and steer. FUV stands for Fun Utility Vehicle. Prices start at $17,500 and increase with added extras such as gloss paint, colors for trim, frame and wheels. Half doors, deluxe seats, cup holders and/or cellphone mounts are also upgrades. A locked cargo box or golf bag holder can even be added for a price. “Based on the extras I saw on this model, it was roughly $24,000. Information regarding ordering, renting and safety can be found at www.arcimoto.com/faq.