Scene in Edmonds: The poetry of birds

Edmonds photographer Denise Bird submitted this poem along with her photos — take in her yard — of some of the birds mentioned.

Bird Visitations

Chick-a-dee-dee-dee-dees,

the spotted towhees,

and juncos join jays

to fill up our trees.

My bird-angel hummers

glide close to my face.

“O thank you”, I whisper,

so touched by this grace.

A soft-grey dove couple

coos their love song.

The squawking blue heron

roosts, high and strong.

We give nectar and seeds,

a bath and a shower.

Our yard offers refuge,

branches and flowers.

Birds dart and they dance,

they chase and they hover.

Some come right up to me,

then dash and take cover.

Sparrow, finch, flicker,

wrens, robins, and crows

adore our bird haven

and we love their shows!

~By Denise Meade

Summer 2021