Scene in Edmonds: Young coho arrive at marina

On Tuesday morning, two Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) trucks arrived at the Edmonds Marina with 30,000 coho salmon smolt, to be transferred to the coho fish pen moored in the marina.

Puget Sound Anglers Association volunteers offloaded the fish into the pen and placed two nets over the top to protect the salmon.

This is the first time these fish have been exposed to saltwater. In a week or two, the pen will be moved and moored below the fishing pier, where the coho will naturally become imprinted to their location.

In the May timeframe, the fish will be released. Some will stay local, and some will head out to the Pacific Ocean. The hope is that when they mature, the salmon will return to this location for the local fishermen and to spawn.

Organizers offered thanks to the Puget Sound Anglers Association (Sno-King chapter), the Issaquah Fish Hatchery, the WDFW and the Port of Edmonds for supporting this activity.

— Story and photos by Doug Parrott