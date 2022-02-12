Scene nearby: Snow geese take flight

Edmonds photographer Ken Pickle was visiting Fir Island, Skagit County on Friday to take still photos of snow geese. Then an eagle flew over, causing all of them to take flight. He also shared some photos from the day:
