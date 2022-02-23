Second Edmonds Winter Market set for Saturday, Feb. 26

The second in a series of new City of Edmonds-sponsored monthly downtown winter markets is set for Saturday, Feb. 26. The market will run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on 5th Avenue North between Main and Bell Streets.

The inaugural Winter Market event, Jan. 29, coincided with Edmonds’ first-ever Lunar New Year celebration.

Over 55 vendors will be participating in the Winter Market, offering items that range from artisan packaged food, to jewelry, to locally made home items. The remaining two Saturday markets are scheduled for March 26 and April 30 and will also run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Winter Market’s January-April season provides a bridge between the Holiday Market, which runs in November and December, and the Edmonds Historical Museum-sponsored spring and summer market, which occur from May-October. The city also hosted an Uptown Market in Edmonds’ Highway 99 neighborhood last summer, and that will continue this year.

More information about the Winter Mmarket is available at www.facebook.com/edmondsholidaymarket.