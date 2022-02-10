Senate approves Liias-sponsored bill that would restrict sale of high-capacity firearm magazines

A bill to restrict the sale of high-capacity firearm magazines in Washington was approved by the Washington State Senate on a 28-20 vote Wednesday.
Senate Bill 5078, sponsored by 21st District State Sen. Marko Liias, prohibits the manufacture, sale, import or transfer of large-capacity magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. The approved legislation does not ban the current possession of a high-capacity magazine.
The 21st District includes portions of Edmonds and Lynnwood.
“My community has seen firsthand the devastating impact that gun violence can have on families,” said Liias. “We need to act now to protect residents across the state from unnecessary harm, and limiting the capacity of mass shooters to inflict more damage on innocent lives is an important measure for our public safety.”
The legislation was introduced at the request of the Washington State Attorney General.
Nine states already restrict magazine capacity, and six of those states have a lower rate of gun violence than Washington, according to the state Attorney General’s office. Data shows that allowing the sale of high-capacity magazines is the single best predictor of mass shooting rates in that state.
SB 5078 will now head to the House of Representatives for consideration. The 2022 session is scheduled to adjourn on March 10.
