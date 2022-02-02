Sharalyn Ramm: An entrepreneur and inventor, she was active in Edmonds Noon Rotary Club

Sharalyn Sue Schwartz Ramm

12/12/1940–1/23/2022

Sharalyn (Shari) may have been small in stature but she lived life BIG.

Born to Clarence and Helen Schwartz in Grand Rapids Minnesota, Sharalyn grew up in the Greenlake area of Seattle WA. She graduated from Roosevelt HS in 1959 and attended U of W 1959-63.

Always an entrepreneur and forward thinker, Sharalyn started her first business in 1960. She had a natural instinct for getting businesses up and running and pulling family and friends into the fold.

She began amassing rental housing properties in 1960 and had properties spread from Seattle to Bellingham.

She owned and operated a variety of restaurants: Helen’s Tavern (OR 1963-65), Baron’s Peppermill (OR 1965-68), Epicurean Express (Kenmore then Lake Forest Park WA 1983-92) Aubergine Cafe (Lake Forest Park WA 1995-97)

After a foot surgery in 2001 Sharalyn became an inventor. Seeing the need for a turning knee scooter for foot and ankle injuries she got busy designing, patenting and manufacturing the Round About Mobility Mate. She started A Leg Up, delivering and renting her mobility device which then evolved into manufacturing and distribution with her company Ramm TLC.

In addition to her business savvy Sharalyn had many other passions to share. She began Polynesian dancing in 1970 and shared her Aloha through dance until 2019. She was a world traveler and loved to take her loved ones to explore new horizons. A long-time resident of Edmonds WA and member of the Edmonds noon Rotary, Sharalyn was well known for spearheading projects, supporting local businesses, giving generously to causes dear to her heart and gathering with friends for any fun celebration to be had.

Sharalyn is survived by, perhaps her proudest accomplishment, her son, Scott Ramm and his wife Sheryl (Snohomish WA) and her Significant Other, Gary Bruntlett (Edmonds WA). She is missed by all.

A final Aloha, Celebration of Life will be held in Edmonds at the end of February. Contact the family through Becks Tribute Center in Edmonds.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her name to: Edmonds Noon Rotary, or a no kill animal shelter.