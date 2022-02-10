Snohomish Conservation District holding annual youth art contest through Feb. 22

The Snohomish Conservation District is holding its fifth annual youth art contest. Through Feb. 22, children in grades pre-K through high school who live in Snohomish County or Camano Island can submit one piece of artwork about birds either online or by mail.

Birds were chosen as the special theme for this year’s contest theme in order to celebrate the unique connection between native plants and the region’s birds.

A free online workshop to teach third through sixth graders, ages 8-11 years old, about drawing birds will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. Information about registering for the virtual workshop can be viewed here.

Additional art contest resources about birds and Pacific Northwest native plants for attracting wildlife are available here.

The conservation district hopes to display all received entries at its annual plant sale, being held on March 5 and 6, where the organization sells a wide variety of native plants that can provide birds with essential food, shelter, and nesting habitat.

Winning entries will be announced in early March. They will be featured in an online gallery on the conservation district’s website and also in a county-wide newsletter. Three winners will be chosen for each age category and a people’s choice award will be voted on by plant sale attendees and the local community.

Organizers note that online submissions are preferred. Snohomish Conservation District staff will be careful to preserve any artwork that is physically sent to its office, but they are not responsible for any alterations or damages that might occur.

A complete list of the youth conservation art contest’s rules, submission guidelines and its entry form for participation can be viewed here.