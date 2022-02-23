Snohomish County arts and culture grant applications to open Feb. 28

The Snohomish County is opening arts and culture grants in three categories for application on Monday, Feb. 28.

The grant application deadline is March 25. The county’s 1% for the Arts Fund will reimburse up to $2,000 in expenses for projects completed by Dec. 31, 2022.

Governments and 501(c)(3) non-profit agencies can apply directly for grants and/or act as required agency sponsors for applicant groups and individuals. All applicants must be over the age of 18 at the time of application.

The Snohomish County Arts Commission reviews and recommends awards for projects: with equitable benefits to the public in Snohomish County, and in alignment with commission goals to celebrate and promote a diversity of cultural expression; to broaden the definition of art and culture; to provide easy access to arts and education; to connect artists and communities; to support local artists; and to form strong partnerships.

Projects for underserved populations and first-time applicants will receive priority consideration. All applicant projects must fall within one of three grant categories:

Arts Learning

Arts Learning grants support responsive learning opportunities for K-12 students to foster the exchange of knowledge between artists, educators and learners. Projects must demonstrate a range of educational program elements such as increasing participatory access to the arts and exposure to enriching, culturally diverse activities.

Cultural Enrichment and Performance Arts

Cultural Enrichment and Performance Arts grants support individuals, groups and organizations that operate, produce, curate and otherwise provide cultural arts activities, programs and venues open to the public. Applicants must detail how projects will increase, enhance and benefit social, educational and economic collaborations, and foster growth of cultural arts in area communities.

Fellowship

Fellowship grants support new, emerging, and experienced creators cultivating works in a diverse array of modalities and mediums. Applicants must detail project objectives, anticipated outcomes and beneficial impacts.

Applications are available online at www.snocoarts.org or by contacting Annique Bennett, communications specialist, at 425-740-4309 or by email at Annique.Bennett@snoco.org.