Snohomish County PUD Commission to meet Feb. 15

The Snohomish County Public Utility District Commission will hold a business meeting Tuesday, Feb. 15.
The morning session will run from 9 a.m.-noon or until the end of business, and will include a presentation on the Four Lower Snake River dams, as well as a review of the PUD’s past year and a look at the year ahead.
The affternoon session begins at 1:30 p.m. and lasts until business is completed.
You can see the complete agenda here.
Join the Zoom call at this commission meeting link.
You can also dial in by telephone at (253) 215-8782
Meeting ID: 884 6262 0308
Passcode: 205134
Comments are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. or soon after the presentation of a “Lifesaving Award” to two of SnoPUD staff members. Indicate that you would like to speak by clicking “raise hand” and the board president will call on attendees to speak at the appropriate time. If you are joining by phone, dial *9 to “raise hand.”
