Sponsor spotlight: Celebrate love at the Sweetheart Stroll Engagement Showcase Feb. 5

Say “I Do” with the Snohomish Wedding Guild and Kita Events NW. Partnering with some of Snohomish County’s top wedding professionals, together they are putting on an event this Saturday at the Feather Ballroom in Snohomish with two live fashion shows. See some of the most desired wedding gowns in the U.S. from the last five years!

But wait, there’s more: They will have hourly drawings, food and drink tastings, fresh florals, free makeup trials and many more freebies. The event is free but registrations are requested so click the link to register today . . . . only three days left! Kita Events is located at 18521 76th Ave. W. Suite 107 Edmonds, WA 98026 (206) 405-0776 Website: kitaeventsnw.com