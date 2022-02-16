Sponsor spotlight: Enjoy a fresh, flavorful meal from Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Extra, extra, read all about it: Chef Scotty has sent us a schedule update.

This week, he’ll be arriving in his usual location on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but next week, he’ll be shut down on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Watch the Olympics while noshing on a fresh, healthy meal, minus the work and hassle of cooking. Enjoy Scotty’s favorite Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad or Jumbo Shrimp Tacos — or a steaming hot bowl of clam chowder.

Scotty’s Food Truck will be located in the parking lot of Calvary Chapel in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighbohood. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.