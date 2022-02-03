Sponsor spotlight: How Evergreen Goodwill is promoting diversity, equity and inclusion

Evergreen Goodwill is looking to fill a variety of roles across Snohomish County and the North Puget Sound region, including retail, donation processing/production, material handling and more – all with opportunities for growth.

There are many benefits to working for Evergreen Goodwill, but one of those is a commitment to creating an environment where all employees feel welcome.

Diversity is a critical piece of the fabric of our organization. Collectively, our employees speak roughly 43 native languages. We learn from each other’s experiences and view our differences as opportunities to grow, learn, and become a more successful organization for both our employees and the communities we serve.

Here’s a snapshot of Evergreen Goodwill’s diversity, equity and inclusion practices:

DIVERSITY

Evergreen Goodwill recognizes the importance and benefit of workplace diversity. We value our employees across all spectrums including, but not limited to, national origin, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran/military status and age. We offer training courses that specifically discuss the topics of bias, cultural competency and how to successfully engage in various forms of cross-cultural communication. Additionally, Evergreen Goodwill has taken a direct stand against all forms of racism, hate and discrimination – all of which are never tolerated within our organization.

EQUITY

We are committed to equally distributing resources and support in a way that helps our employees grow their career. We do so through training, development, coaching and mentoring, which is available across many departments and job roles. It is with great passion that we actively search for opportunities to invest in the growth of each Evergreen Goodwill employee by providing equal access to training and promotions.

INCLUSION

We take great pride in the uniqueness of our employees who come from all walks of life. Evergreen Goodwill believes in having honest and encouraging dialogue, as well as giving our employees the opportunity to reflect, listen, and learn from one another’s individual experience.

For nearly a century, it’s been our mission to help break down barriers to education and employment for people in communities across Northwest Washington. As an organization, we hold true on that same goal for our own employees through various programs, services and benefits, like our Fair Chance Program – which provides opportunities to people with a history legal involvement – and our case management services.

“Just like our students, we want every employee to find success, grow and develop regardless of where they are in life, what their background is, or what their ultimate goals are. It’s all about individuals making positive changes in their lives,” said Andrew Russell, a training and development manager at Evergreen Goodwill. “As an organization, being deliberate about focusing on diversity, equity, and especially inclusion only makes it easier for employees to get the most out of their experience working here.”

Evergreen Goodwill employees also enjoy a comprehensive benefits package that includes:

Paid vacation

Sick leave

Paid holidays

Medical, dental and vision coverage for you and your family

403b retirement plan

100% employer-paid life insurance policy

20% employee shopping discount

Employee Assistance Program and other resources

Interest-free loan options

Tuition reimbursement

Employee education services

If you’re interested in applying for one of our open positions or exploring the many career options we have available at Evergreen Goodwill, visit evergreengoodwill.org/jobs-at-goodwill.