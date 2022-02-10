Sponsor spotlight: Provide music for all — donate your musical instruments at Windermere offices in February

During the month of February, local Windermere offices are partnering with Music4Life to collect musical instruments — as well as cash donation to repair them — for students in need.
Musi4Life is a nonprofit organization that collects old, used, or nonfunctioning instruments and works with local music repair shops to fix them up to be provided to students. Music4Life supports public schools in the Edmonds, Seattle, Shoreline, Everett, Bremerton, Kent, Auburn, Highline, Northshore, Marysville and Riverview school districts, donating thousands of instruments for use by children who would not otherwise be able to afford them.
Donate your unwanted, used or nonfunctioning musical instruments to your local Windermere office.
For more information, contact Leigh Harvey at 206-730-1319 or lbharvey@windermere.com
