Sponsor spotlight: These Downtown Edmonds businesses are sweet on you

If January is any indication, 2022 is off like a shot. Valentine’s Day may be barely on your radar, and we don’t blame you! That’s why we asked downtown Edmonds businesses to compile their “Love Lists”—gifts and date-worthy Valentine’s Day ideas—which make loving on your favorite people easy. You’ll see suggestions for things that can be wrapped in a bow, memorable experiences, and treats that will make even the hardest of hearts turn to mush. Each participating business will have a cute Cupid window cling, indicating they have a love list.

From fruit sauces you’ll want to drizzle (we don’t need to know where) to sweat sessions around downtown, these businesses have your lovin’ on lock:

Gifts

Bench & Board

Grab a pack of Date Night Generator Cards from Bench & Board. Each card has an idea for a date night (like movie genres to explore and new foods to try), including, of course, the option to Netflix and chill.

Garden Gear & Gallery

Got a partner with a green thumb? Garden Gear & Gallery has beautiful indoor and outdoor plants, windchimes, and hand-blown glass art pieces to create the garden of their dreams.

House Wares

It’s hard to go wrong with chocolate and sweet treats. House Wares has premium salted caramels, wrapped in dark and milk chocolate from legendary, family-owned Fran’s Chocolates. If you’re feeling ambitious enough to put together a sundae bar or drizzle a piece of cheesecake with something a little extra, add on a dessert sauce in dark chocolate, luscious caramel, or raspberry.

Ombu Salon + Spa

Scour the shelves at Ombu Salon + Spa for a selection of hand-poured soy candles, vegan dark chocolate, and organic spa products.

Rebekah’s Boutique

At Rebekah’s Boutique, focus on the details. They’ll marvel at the firefly Swarovski crystal jewelry, which is fair trade, and made in Guatemala. It’ll feel like cupid put it there just for you!

Rogue

You know what would be super cute? Matching “More Love” sweatshirts from Rogue!

Edmonds Bookshop

For some of us in Edmonds (*cough* this writer), an ideal date would include quiet time walking through the stacks at Edmonds Bookshop. Pick books for each other (if you dare) or divide and discuss. Even a gift card and a drop-off is a form of flirting.

Crow

It’s still hibernation season, so grab a cozy, recycled cotton throw made in the PNW at Crow!

Pelindaba Lavender

At-home massage, anyone? The smell will draw you into Pelindaba Lavender. The products will keep you perusing. Walk away with their Lavender Body Butter, a luxurious firm cream that continues to grow in popularity as a general facial moisturizer and as a particularly effective skin softener for hands and feet.

Anchor Chic Consignment

Often, the most romantic experiences can be the simplest. Grab a festively-wrapped gift card from Anchor Chic Consignment. Fashion show optional (but encouraged).

Comstock Jewelers

Comstock Jewelers has two words for you: diamond earrings. Enough said!

Pear Tree Consignment

A gift for them can also be a gift for you when you’re locked in a long embrace: Wrap them up in a cozy cashmere sweater from Pear Tree Consignment.

Slate Salon + Spa

Show how much you appreciate their flowing mane with U Luxury shampoo and conditioner from Slate Salon + Spa. It leaves hair soft and shiny!

Body Lovin’ Experiences

Show your lover how into their body you are with a modernized lymphatic “flush” at BodyWorks Massage that boosts their immunity, increases range of motion, relieves chronic pain, and allows them to walk away feeling great. Don’t forget to add on the red light therapy for a collagen-producing beach nap!

Sauna Hut

You know what they say about couples that sweat together? Yeah, we don’t either. But, you can define it yourself at Sauna Hut! Gift your boo 30 or 60 minutes of sweating alone or in private rooms next to each other. Sauna sessions are a great way to detox, improve sleep, relax sore muscles, burn calories, and increase circulation.

Woodway Wellness

Treat your lover to four private Pilates sessions at Woodway Wellness. The first session includes an interview with health history and goals, along with an introduction to the exercises and equipment at the studio. The three sessions that follow include full-body workouts designed for each person’s specific needs and goals, focusing on core engagement.

Wine & Dine

Claire’s Pantry

Splurge on your #1 at Claire’s Pantry with a surf-forward meal of coconut shrimp, Cobb salad with salmon, and a slice of New York cheesecake for two.

Demetri’s Woodstone Taverna

Take your sips to go and put your teamwork to the test when you pop into Demetri’s Woodstone Taverna, where you and your honey can buy any three bottles of retail wine and receive 10% off. Buy 6+ and get 20% off!

Dusted Valley Winery

Get a big taste of Edmonds’s newest wine bar, Dusted Valley, when you purchase a wooden gift box set with three of their favorite wines: the 2019 Stained Tooth Syrah, 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, and 2018 Petite Sirah.

Salt & Iron

Enjoy a five-course prix fixe menu for two during Valentine’s weekend at Salt & Iron. Go even fancier—you can buy roses, bubbles, or both for the table!

Leftcraft

Linger at Leftcraft over “The Hibiskiss Mule,” a light and floral play on a classic cocktail: vodka, citrus, bitters, ginger beer, and the aesthetically stunning restaurant and tap room’s housemade hibiscus syrup.

Kelnero

At ​Kelnero, cheers to love with twin Cupid’s Martinis: vodka shaken up with a triple threat of Dorda chocolate liqueur, Giffard Creme de Cacao, and Scrappy’s Theo Chocolate bitters, topped with a Frangelico-infused whipped cream heart. It’s rich, sinful, and perfect for a romantic night out with yourself, a loved one, or a crowd—we don’t judge.

Fire & the Feast

Get seriously romantic at Fire & the Feast by adding a gorgeous seasonal bouquet from local florist FIELD and a Strawberry Champagne candle from PeachyKeen when you arrive to enjoy the in-house or takeout Valentine tasting menu!

Red Twig Bakery and Café

For the coffee lovers, head over to Red Twig Bakery and Cafe and grab a bag of their house-roasted coffee, Dogwood Espresso made with Atlas Coffee’s Rosebud Blend, and roasted to a medium-dark profile for a smooth chocolate body and red-berry acidity.

Vinbero

Vinbero was basically made for Valentine’s Day. Grab a charcuterie and wine gift box for home or schedule a romantic dinner out.

Girardi’s Osteria

Girardi’s Osteria is featuring their mouth-watering “Fixed Price” Valentine’s special menu for the entire Valentine’s weekend. Feast on a 3-course dinner with your choice of a starter, entree and a dessert, accompanied by a glass of wine, beer or non-alcoholic beverage per person, and some other tasty treats. And each couple can take home a bottle of house wine! See the entire menu here.

MARKET

Pinch bun date for two at MARKET! Indulge in a whole oven baked lobster with butter and herbs, a side of beurre monte, pinch buns, one bottle of Vinho Verde, and two Valentine desserts. Pre-orders only, available all Valentine weekend.

Walnut Street Coffee

Last, but certainly not least, get ready to make your love feel adored at Walnut Street Coffee. Try their truffle chocolates from Seattle Chocolates, beautifully packed in a heart-shaped box. Pick the perfect Valentine’s Day card from their fun mix of greeting cards, and then grab a coffee, borrow a pen, and sit down to write that special someone a love note. Throw in a gift card and you’ll really make your special someone’s Valentine’s complete!

Bring Us Along

— By Whitney Popa