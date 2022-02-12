Sponsor spotlight: Top signs your home has a water problem

Regular maintenance is key for living comfortably in your home. A tidy yard and checkups on home appliances are a good start, but it’s also important to monitor your home periodically for water damage. A variety of issues can cause water damage, especially in older homes, and can show up at any time. If water damage is ignored or goes undetected, it can lead to costly repair bills or in the worst-case scenario, become a hazard to your health. Most water damage can be seen or heard, such as carpet stains or dripping sounds, but it’s not always easy to spot. The following are a few tips to help you spot water damage.

Water Stains. Discoloration or stains on your walls or floors is a sign you might have an issue. If you walk barefoot on carpeting and you feel dampness you likely have water entering your home. Vinyl flooring usually buckles with water exposure and hardwood floors start to warp. Walls might also start bubbling, cracking or flaking.

Mildew/Mold. If you notice black or white spots on the surfaces within your home, you might have mold. Mold grows indoors when mold spores land on wet surfaces. Mold has the potential to cause health problems. It is important to immediately contact a mold remediation specialist and fix the underlying water issue.

Noisy Pipes or Leaks. You may not always see water damage, but sometimes you can hear it. It may not be easy to hear a leak in your home because of the level or activity happening inside or outside of your home. The best time to listen for leaks is later in the evening when there might be less street/neighborhood noise and when members of the household are sleeping.

Musty Odors. A water problem in your home can also show up as a damp or musty odor. This type of distinctive scent is usually difficult to miss. The odor is a telling sign that you are having trouble with a pipe or a leaking home appliance hose.

Foundation Problems. Foundation issues could be the result of poor drainage around your home. If you notice cracking or separation from your home exterior walls, you may it could be from a buildup of moisture. A majority of home foundations are made up of concrete. While this type of material is durable, it is also porous, and water can fill those pores. This type of damage often happens gradually. A lesser-known sign of damage is when doors or window frames become misaligned.

If you have any water problems with your home, do not delay repair or remediation. Contact your local general contractor or homeowners insurance to find a qualified professional to help your home get back in shape. The professionals locally at Irons Brothers Construction can also be of service depending on the size and scope of the work, contact them at: www.ironsbc.com.

To learn more about remodeling projects and speak with a local qualified remodeler, contact www.ironsbc.com. Also visit Irons Brothers Construction at the Seattle Home Show from Feb. 26 through March 6. We will be conducting seminars the last weekend — Friday-Sunday, March 4-6 — to help educate homeowners. Learn more at seattlehomeshow.com/show-info.

— By Joseph Irons, Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.