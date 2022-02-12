SR 104, I-5 ramps to close overnight for light rail work Feb. 14-17

State Route 104 and Interstate 5 freeway ramps will close overnight Feb. 14-17, as contractor crews will continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension.
The eastbound SR 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Monday, Feb. 14 through the morning of Friday, Feb. 17.
The northbound I-5 off-ramps to westbound SR 104 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly Monday, Feb. 14 through the morning of Friday, Feb. 17.
