St. Alban’s to hold drive-thru food collection Saturday, March 5

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church has announced that it will hold another “Drive Through” food drive collection on Saturday, March 5th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

All donations of food and money will again go to local food banks for distribution.

Recommended donation items include non-perishable food such as soups, tuna, peanut butter, dry pasta and similar items. Diapers and infant formula are also always appreciated. If preferred, cash and checks made payable to “Food Bank” will also be accepted.

St. Alban’s parishioners and other helpers will be on hand at the church, located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection, to accept donations. All staff will continue to observe full current COVID-19 prevention protocols, and contributors are also encouraged to remain in their cars and wear masks.

An easy way to find the church is to look for “St. Alban’s Church” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to the church. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.